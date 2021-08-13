fuboTV Stock Could Climb Over 80% From Here, Says Analyst

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TipRanks
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Since going public last October, fuboTV (FUBO) has attracted a fair number of detractors, who have claimed its business model is untenable in the long-term. However, following the release of the sports-focused streamer’s Q2 earnings on Tuesday, it is getting increasingly hard for the bears to convincingly back up their stance.

FUBO once again blew the estimates out of the water, beating the exceptions by a wide margin on multiple metrics.

Revenue surged by 196.4% from the same period a year ago to a record $130.9 million whilst beating the Street’s forecast by $9.47 million. Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.38 also bettered the estimates – by $0.11.

In what is traditionally the company’s weakest quarter, FUBO added far more paid subs than expected, with 91,000 new additions bringing total paid subscription holders by the end of 2Q to 681,721, a 138% YoY increase and a 15% sequential improvement.

What else? Ad revenue accelerated from the previous quarter, even after increasing by 281% year-over-year to $16.5 million. For the 4th consecutive quarter, SAC (subscriber acquisition costs) fell, while churn dropped too.

On what lies ahead, an area where so many companies often stumble after reporting strong results, FUBO over delivered as well.

The company increased its full-year revenue guidance to between $560 million to $570 million, up from the prior $520 million to $530 million, and FUBO now anticipates total subs will reach between 910,000 to 920,000. Previously the company expected between 830,000 and 850,000.

Wedbush’s Michael Pachter calls the display a “praise-worthy beat and raise.”

“While it is early innings for fuboTV in our view, right now the focus is subscriber growth and the company is showing that it can adeptly expand its base while growing ARPU, particularly ad ARPU, while keeping expenses under control,” the analyst opined. “All of fuboTV’s metrics are heading in the right direction, and its spend is primarily on content which is driving higher engagement on its platform.”

Not to mention, there is the soon to be added contribution from sports wagering’s introduction in Q4, which the analyst has yet to factor in to his FUBO model.

Pachter has also revised his estimates and now expects FY21 revenue to hit $568 million (up from $532 million) and paid subscribers to reach 930,000, above FUBO’s revised guidance.

Unsurprisingly, Pachter rates FUBO shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $53 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~86% (To watch Pachter’s track record, click here)

The rest of the Street appears convinced by the FUBO story too. Of the 7 reviews on record, 6 are to Buy while one stays on the sidelines with a Hold, all resulting in a Strong Buy consensus rating. The analysts think shares will climb by ~54% in the year ahead, given the average price target clocks in at $39.29. (See FUBO stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why fuboTV Is Up Nearly 10% This Week

    While traditional cable customers continue to cancel their expensive, bloated service, fuboTV continues to add many of those cord-cutters to its ranks. In addition to collecting monthly service fees from them, fuboTV also increased its advertising revenue to $16.5 million for the three-month stretch ending in June, up 281% year over year. Long-term owners and watchers of fuboTV stock are certainly accustomed to such volatility, both good and bad; this week's volatility turned from good to bad pretty quickly.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Jumped 12% This Week

    Shares of 3D printer-maker 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) stock surged 21.5% on Tuesday in response to a boffo earnings report for fiscal second quarter 2021. The first question is easier to answer: Yes, 3D Systems was exactly that good. For Q2, 3D reported sales growth of 44% over last year's fiscal second quarter, and while the company reported both operating and net losses, analysts' preferred metric for the company -- "non-GAAP income per share, diluted" -- was positive $0.12 this year.

  • Robin Koch expecting second season in Premier League to be harder for Leeds

    The Whites finished ninth last term on their return to the top flight.

  • Musk: first German-made Teslas to come in October

    Elon Musk is back in Germany, trying to make progress on his troubled new Tesla plant there. It was supposed to be open by now, but the date has been put back to late this year, which Musk blamed on German bureaucracy. On Friday (August 13) he said he hoped the first cars would roll off the line in October or shortly thereafter. And he had some pointed comments for Germany's government: "I do think that there is a basic logic to the notion that if every year there are more rules and regulations added at the local, state, federal and EU level, than eventually people will not be able to do anything at all."Musk could yet face disappointment in October. The environmental agency is yet to sign off on the plant near Berlin, meaning further delays can't be ruled out. Protesters have criticised officials for allowing the factory to be built in a drinking water protection area, and one of Germany's driest regions. On Friday Musk laughed that off: "This region has so much water. Look around you. This is completely wrong. It's like water everywhere here. Does this seem like a desert to you?"When complete, the so-called 'gigafactory' will build batteries as well as finished vehicles.

  • Amazon moves ‘Lord of the Rings’ series production from New Zealand to U.K.

    New Zealand has long been associated with “The Lord of the Rings” but with the filming of a major new television series suddenly snatched away, the nation has become more like Mordor than the Shire for hundreds of workers. In a major blow to the nation’s small but vibrant screen industry, Amazon (AMZN) Studios announced Friday it would film the second season of its original series, inspired by the books of J.R.R. Tolkien, to Britain. “The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the U.K., with many of Amazon Studios’ tentpole series and films already calling the U.K. home,” the company said in a statement.

  • Tesla hopes to start production at Berlin factory in October

    Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk said Friday that he hopes to start producing cars at its new factory outside Berlin in October. The U.S. company had originally planned to begin manufacturing its electric cars at the “Gigafactory” in Gruenheide, east of the German capital, in July. "We’re looking forward to hopefully getting the approval to make the first cars, maybe in October if we’re fortunate,” Musk said during a visit to the site Friday.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • ContextLogic Stock Only Has One Trade Setup After Earnings Plunge

    Shares of ContextLogic are getting decimated on Friday. Here's the only trade setup present in the stock.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Sports-Centric Live TV Streamer FuboTV Scores Big Second-Quarter Beat

    Sports-centric multichannel streaming video service FuboTV late Tuesday crushed Wall Street's targets for the second quarter.

  • Confluent Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    Confluent shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 63 to 82.

  • Unity Software Marches Toward Profitability; Stock Extends Breakout

    Video game design and animation software maker Unity Software is on a roll after delivering a beat-and-raise June-quarter report.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Friday. A Wall Street analyst trimmed his bank's price target for Nio's American depositary shares after the company provided conservative guidance with its earnings report on Wednesday. Nio reported its second-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Wednesday, and while they were somewhat better than Wall Street had expected, the conservative guidance might have raised some eyebrows.

  • Dow Jones Flat; Covid Vaccine News Boosts Pfizer; Richard Branson Dumps Virgin Galactic Stock

    The Dow Jones was flat. Pfizer stock was boosted by Covid vaccine news. Richard Branson dumped more Virgin Galactic stock.

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]