Fuel Cycle's Response to Customers and Partners Amid COVID-19 Crisis

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The human and economic cost of the COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything the world has experienced for many decades. As consumers shift behavior dramatically, so does their interaction with brands. To stay afloat, companies need to identify these changes in demand and be able to quickly pivot strategies among resource and budgetary restrictions. Fuel Cycle, a leading experience management platform used by Fortune 500 companies, has created offerings to help businesses navigate these challenges.

"One of our core values as a company is 'team before self,' and that includes our customers. The first action was for us was to create offerings to help alleviate any business pressures that our customers might be facing and let them know they can lean on us for help, no conversation is too big or small. We had our whole team reaching out to our customers and non-customers and the response was overwhelmingly positive. The relief we felt in their voices has been the most fulfilling part of all this," said Setareh Motamedi, Fuel Cycle's VP of Marketing.

These four standard extensions of support are available now and there are no requirements for long-term contractual commitments.

Three months complimentary use of the FC Essentials community plan, which can provide invaluable feedback on employee and customer experience during this time of need.

Unlimited use of an organizational morale pulse survey (either inside or outside an FC community).

Two questions free in a weekly nationally representative omnibus survey for the next four weeks (use up to two times).

If you have previously scheduled offline focus groups, in-depth interviews, or user experience lab research, you may migrate them to FC Live. The first session (up to 90 minutes), is complimentary.

During this time, Fuel Cycle remains committed to being a resource. Fuel Cycle also wants to thank all those who are continuing to help the world run – doctors, nurses, truck drivers, grocery stores employees and more. Please visit fuelcycle.com for more information or email sales@fuelcycle.com for one-on-one support.

