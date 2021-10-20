Fuel price hike worsens Lebanon's tough living conditions

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2021 file photo, a gas station worker tries to set the new gasoline price after an increase in fuel prices, with most meters unable to accommodate the new five digit price for one liter of gas, in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon’s National News agency reported Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, that the government has raised the price of fuel by about 25%, effectively lifting subsidies on fuel products and pricing them at market rate. The increase also affects cooking gas and diesel used for heating. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
SARAH EL DEEB
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s government raised the price of fuel Wednesday by about 25%, the National News Agency reported, effectively removing all subsidies on fuel products and pricing them at market rate amid a worsening economic crisis.

The new increase brings the price of 20 liters (5 gallons) of 98-octane gasoline to 312,700 Lebanese pounds — almost half the monthly minimum wage. The spike also affects cooking gas and diesel fuel used for heating, portending a chilly winter ahead.

“Effectively, the subsidies have been removed from fuel in a final manner,” said Georges Brax, a spokesman for the Syndicate of Petrol Station Owners in Lebanon. He said the new prices were calculated at the black-market rate.

“There are no more subsidies from the central bank or the state coffers,” he said, adding that world fuel prices have also been rising, impacting the pricing in Lebanon.

The increase sparked limited protests in Beirut, southern and northern Lebanon and calls for an increase in the minimum wage. Living conditions continue to deteriorate in Lebanon as the tiny country, once a middle-income nation, slides further into an economic crisis that has already driven over half of the population into poverty.

A government plan for a social safety net has yet to materialize in the country, which is now dependent on international financial assistance.

Lebanon, a country of 6 million people including Syrian refugees, has been grappling with shortages of fuel, medicine and basic goods as foreign reserves dwindle and the economy contracts. The national currency has been in free fall, losing more than 90% of its value.

A new government took office last month after nearly a year of political deadlock that only aggravated the economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst in the last 150 years.

Over the last few weeks, the government has gradually lifted subsidies, bringing the prices closer to market rates.

The priority of the new government is to lift subsidies and start negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a recovery package. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the government had started designing a reform plan to prepare for talks with the IMF. He hoped the talks would bring results by year's end. Lebanon defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in March last year and earlier talks with the IMF faltered.

The Lebanese currency, pegged for 30 years to the dollar at 1,500 Lebanese pounds for $1, has been hovering at around ten times that rate in the black market. This week, it was trading closer to 20,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

Brax predicted there will no longer be major changes in the pricing of fuel. “God help the people. ... Their purchasing power has collapsed,” he said, adding that the new price hikes will affect the prices of most merchandise.

He urged the government to expedite its plans to distribute financial assistance to families in need. “It is all talk still,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin orders nonwork week as COVID numbers rise in Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the country’s workers to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising coronavirus infection and death numbers, and he strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated. The government task force on Wednesday reported 1,028 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Putin said Wednesday he supports the Cabinet’s proposal to introduce a nonworking period starting Oct. 30 and extending through the following week, when four of seven days already are state holidays.

  • Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

    Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since nations pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement to take action to limit global warming, a think tank said Thursday ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month. The U.N. summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, will bring together thousands of diplomats, scientists and environmental campaigners to assess progress since nations agreed in the Paris accord to limit warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The meeting in Glasgow is widely seen as the last chance to hold global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

  • Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

    Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighboring nations, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow's clout. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opened the talks and emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan. Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terror organization in 2003 and never took it of the list.

  • Lebanon's car culture questioned in crisis

    By challenging Lebanon's national passion for automobile ownership, and driving growing numbers towards greener or more collective transport, the economic crisis is succeeding where everything else failed.

  • Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny wins EU's top human rights prize over his fight against Putin

    Awarding Alexei Navalny the prestigious human rights prize marks a symbolic rebuke of Vladimir Putin, who has been at odds with the EU for years.

  • Putin supports week at home for workers amid rising COVID-19 deaths

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supported a proposal to institute a non-working week to curb record high coronavirus deaths, AP reports.Driving the news: Putin said Wednesday that he backs a non-working period, where workers will stay at home, beginning Oct. 30 and continuing through the following week, when four of seven days are already state holidays, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia on Wednesday totaled 1,028 COVID-19 deat

  • New airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region

    New airstrikes hit the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, residents said Wednesday, as video showed injured people with bloodied faces being rushed to vehicles and thick black smoke rising in the sky. Ethiopia's government said it targeted facilities to make and repair weapons, which a spokesman for the rival Tigray forces denied. Meanwhile, the United Nations told The Associated Press it is slashing by more than half its Tigray presence as an Ethiopian government blockade halts humanitarian aid efforts and people die from lack of food.

  • Lebanon's suffering Roman ruins

    Lebanon’s breath-taking Baalbek ruins - once a must-see attraction for thousands of visitors from around the world.Now almost entirely empty of tourists.The combined impact of the global health crisisand Lebanon’s deep economic crisis is casting a shadow over the UNESCO heritage site, where we find 78 year-old tour-guide, Ali Raad. "It makes me sad to enter the temples and see them empty but for very few tourists while in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s even in the 1990s, you would feel that Baalbek was full of people and it was a source of income to all residents and for the municipality. Now you do not find anyone but very few people at noon, some Lebanese groups or school students."Lebanon has been grappling with one of the world’s sharpest economic depressions. Corruption and the mismanagement of funds used to rebuild the country following a lengthy civil war, led to financial collapse in 2019. And for this historic site, that’s resulted in the lights going out. "The temples used to be lit all around, now it is dark everywhere due to the unfair power cuts all over Lebanon, with no lights at night, you feel it is abandoned."For Ali and many like him involved in Lebanon’s tourist industry, they hope one day soon both the lights and visitors will return.But with some three quarters of the population trapped in poverty, rebuilding will be a monumental task ahead.

  • France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

    France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, the government spokesman said Wednesday. France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union.

  • FBI: More than 60,000 police officers assaulted in 2020

    A new FBI report shows that more than 60,000 police officers were assaulted on the job last year.

  • UK fines Facebook $69.4 million for failing to supply data

    Britain's competition watchdog fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds ($69.4 million) on Wednesday for violating rules during the U.K. investigation into the social media giant’s purchase of Giphy. The Competition and Markets Authority said Facebook failed to provide required information during the probe. The company was fined 50 million pounds for breaching the order, and another 500,000 pounds for changing its chief compliance officer twice without consent.

  • WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

    The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases. More than half of countries in the region reported a rise in their COVID-19 numbers, WHO said.

  • Meghan McCain Recalls ‘Very Bizarre’ Call From Donald Trump After He Mocked Her Dad

    “I lost my mind," said the conservative personality.

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag

  • Trump Dodges Questions in Marathon Deposition Over Protest Violence, Lawyer Claims

    David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f

  • ‘Money talks’: After building collapse, developer with Trump ties sees opportunity

    In the rubble of one of the deadliest building failures in modern history, Hussain Sajwani sees opportunity — a prime beachfront property that could become home to the billionaire Middle East developer’s first project on American soil.

  • A worker in Florida applied to 60 entry-level jobs in September and got one interview

    Joey Holz, whose experiment went viral, told Insider he specifically applied to businesses that were publicly complaining of a worker shortage.

  • How Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Basically Bought’ Her House Seat

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyMarjorie Taylor Greene has been making MAGA waves again this week after she discussed a “national divorce” on Steve Bannon's podcast as if we are living during the 1860s again. However, her anti-committee, anti-mask, anti-trans, and now anti-United States stance doesn’t come with a guaranteed seat in Congress.In this episode of The New Abnormal, the Army veteran running against her as a Democrat in Georgia’s 14th District came on to chat with Molly Jong

  • The judge hearing Trump's lawsuit to block Jan. 6 subpoenas once called Capitol rioters a 'violent mob' trying to overthrow the government

    Trump filed a lawsuit to block the publication of White House docs about the insurrection. Judge Tanya Chutkan has heavily criticized the riot.

  • Biden approval slips again, Congress fares even worse: Poll

    A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Joe Biden's approval numbers continuing to slip through his first year in office, stuck in the upper 30s.