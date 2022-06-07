Fuel prices: Why is petrol so expensive in the UK?

Woman filling up car

The cost of petrol and diesel in the UK could reach £2 a litre this summer, the RAC says.

The motoring organisation warns it could soon cost more than £100 to fill an average car with petrol. A tank of diesel already costs almost £102.

Why is petrol so expensive?

The cost of fuel has increased because the price for crude oil, which is used to make petrol and diesel, has gone up.

Crude oil was cheaper at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, because many businesses temporarily closed and demand for energy collapsed.

As life returned to normal the demand for energy increased. But suppliers have struggled to keep up and prices have risen.

Another problem is that the oil used to make petrol is paid for in US dollars. The pound is weak against the dollar at the moment, which makes fuel even more expensive.

Graph showing how the cost of petrol and diesel has changed

When do petrol prices change?

When crude oil prices move, petrol and diesel prices usually follow.

But petrol retailers don't always pass on all of the reductions to their customers immediately, or in full.

In January, the RAC accused petrol retailers of keeping prices unnecessarily high and taking extra profits.

But the Petrol Retailers Association said customers had bought 15% less fuel in 2021 as a result of Covid. It said retailers had to make higher profits on each litre sold to cover costs.

What impact has the war in Ukraine had?

Fuel prices were already rising before the war in Ukraine started in March - and the fallout from Russia's invasion has made things worse.

Russia is one of the world's largest oil exporters, but sanctions are being introduced.

The US has announced a complete ban on Russian oil imports; the UK is to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year, and EU leaders say they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.

This means demand for oil from other producers has increased, leading to higher prices.

And although the UK imports just 6% of its crude oil from Russia, it is still affected when global prices rise.

What difference did cutting fuel duty make?

In March, the government said it would cut fuel duty on petrol and diesel by 5p per litre for a year.

At that time, petrol had hit 167p a litre, and diesel was close to hitting 180p for the first time.

However, petrol is now at 178.50p and diesel 185.20p, so the 5p reduction has already been cancelled out.

Woman filling up car at petrol pump

At the time, the government also criticised retailers for not immediately passing on the fuel duty cut to customers.

BBC News has been told a plan to name and shame petrol stations that fail to pass on a cut in fuel duty is "still in the works".

When will prices come down?

Petrol prices are unlikely to come down until other oil producers are able to increase supplies to compensate for the loss of Russian oil.

In the meantime, the RAC warns that oil prices are likely to keep rising, due to increased demand for fuel from China as it eases Covid restrictions. The summer is also the peak driving season in America and Europe.

"The wholesale price of [diesel and petrol] is fast approaching 160p a litre which, when you add 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT, would take the pump price over the £2 mark," said the RAC.

That would mean a typical family car would cost between £100 and £110 to fill up, it says.

The RAC says the government must take "drastic action", such as a further fuel duty reduction or a cut in VAT for fuel.

"This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country's 32 million car drivers, as well as countless businesses," the RAC said.