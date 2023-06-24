Fuel tank at oil depot on fire in Russia's Voronezh region, says governor

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's Voronezh region said on Saturday that emergency services were trying to put out a burning fuel tank at an oil depot.

More than 100 firefighters and 30 units of equipment were working at the site, Alexander Gusev, the governor said on Telegram.

"There was decompression of two tanks with oil products (aviation fuel), 5 tonnes each, at an oil depot on Dimitrov street. Firefighting is proceeding normally," he said.

He later said that only one reservoir was damaged.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed a ball of fire erupting after a helicopter flew near a residential area. The Voronezh location was verified by Reuters by buildings and road characteristics that matched satellite imagery.

Earlier on Saturday, a Russian security source told Reuters that Wagner fighters had taken control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, about 500 km (310 miles) south of Moscow. Reuters could not independently confirm that assertion.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)