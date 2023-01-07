Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) pops 32% this week, taking three-year gains to 72%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK), which is up 72%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 17% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 26% in the last year.

Since the stock has added US$12m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Fuel Tech isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Fuel Tech saw its revenue shrink by 7.6% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned 20%, compound, over three years. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Fuel Tech

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fuel Tech has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 26% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Fuel Tech has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

