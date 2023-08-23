Fuel truck fire at Philadelphia International Airport

TechCrunch

Third-time lucky is the hope with PlayStation Portal, a handheld gaming device that — there's no getting around it — is more or less a supercharged version of Nintendo's endearingly confusing Wii U. Teased in May, the Portal is essentially a PS5 controller (touchpad, haptics and all) split down the middle with an 8-inch, 1080p LCD. It plays any game your PS5 has at 60 FPS by streaming the image over Wi-Fi, though already-streaming games via PS Now and VR ones are not supported.