FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $8.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 8.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.05%.

FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.18 million, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $79.37 million. These totals would mark changes of +30.95% and +12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FCEL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



