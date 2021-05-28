FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.82, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 2.38% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FCEL to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.18 million, up 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $79.37 million, which would represent changes of +30.95% and +12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FCEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Daimler AG (DDAIF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Daimler AG (DDAIF) closed at $93.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day.

  • ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $29.44, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session.

  • Child dies after stray bullet hit her while she was bouncing on trampoline

    Business leaders offer $30,000 reward after three children shot in city in past month

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • At 47, Ogata won’t give up on being first Japanese-born driver to break a NASCAR barrier

    Akinori Ogata will attempt to qualify for the NASCAR Truck Series race tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His goal is the Daytona 500.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • New footage shows UFOs swarming navy ship

    The government plans to release a report detailing what it knows about UFOs sometime next month

  • Hong Kong furthers financial crackdown on Jimmy Lai

    The Hong Kong government has taken further steps in cracking down on on media tycoon and staunch Beijing critic Jimmy Lai.According to a Reuters exclusive on Thursday, it's warned HSBC and Citibank to stay away from his financial accounts.The city’s security chief sent letters to Lai as well as branches of HSBC and Citibank earlier this month, threatening the banks with up to seven years in jail for any who deal with the media tycoon's local accounts.The news comes after Hong Kong authorities froze Lai’s majority stake in his media company Next Digital and three other accounts under China's sweeping national security law for the city.It could hamper any attempt by the democracy activist to move offshore assets back home and prop up Next's troubled Apple Daily tabloid.And it's raised fears that the national security law could now be extending its reach into banking and wealth management.Lai could be not be reached for comment. HSBC declined to comment while Citibank said it could not comment on individuals' accounts.The move also comes on the eve of Lai’s sentencing for charges related to an unauthorized assembly on China’s National Day in 2019.Lai was previously sentenced to 14 months in prison for participating in unauthorized assemblies earlier that year, at the height of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests.Lai is among the most high-profile arrests made under the security law so far, facing three charges including collusion with a foreign country.Breaching the security law, which China says is vital for restoring order in Hong Kong, is punishable with up to life in prison.

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • NatWest launches 'urgent' cryptocurrency scam alert

    A warning on NatWest's banking app warns customers to beware of cryptocurrency scams.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • U.S. Senate argues over Capitol riot probe in marathon session

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. Senate urged Republicans on Thursday to join them in voting to support a commission to probe the deadly attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, although the idea seemed to lack critical support ahead of a vote. Senators argued for hours about the need for a commission, while also working to advance a sweeping tech bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/sweeping-bill-counter-china-wins-enough-support-advance-us-senate-2021-05-27 taking aim at China in a marathon session that stretched into the evening. Democrats have urged a bipartisan probe similar to the one Congress approved after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but this time reviewing the Jan. 6 assault on the seat of American democracy by hundreds of supporters of Trump fired up by the then-president's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of fraud.

  • Biden sees a post-pandemic economic boom, but a small and short one

    Biden's budget forecasts a boom lasting just two years, shorter than previous recoveries and out of step with many investment banks' projections.

  • Some people still face barriers to getting a COVID vaccine, CDC says. Here’s who

    Disparities are increasing even though all Americans are eligible to get a shot.

  • Gilbert Poole Jr: Man cleared of murder and set free after 32 years in prison

    ‘We are thrilled that the truth has finally been established,’ lawyer says

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Biden demands ceasefire and end to abuses

    The US president highlights the rights abuses and the possibility of famine as fighting continues.

  • Bieber allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Indians top Tigers 5-2

    The Cleveland Indians were on the right side of this no-hit bid. Shane Bieber couldn't complete it, but his outstanding performance boosted a pitching staff that could use a lift. Bieber struck out 12 in seven one-hit innings, and the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Thursday.