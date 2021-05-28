FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.82, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 2.38% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FCEL to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.18 million, up 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $79.37 million, which would represent changes of +30.95% and +12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FCEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

