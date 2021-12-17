Fueled by Delta and Omicron variants, COVID-19 cases spike nationwide
Meg Oliver looks into the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and the ripple effects of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
What is it about attending Yale that makes people feel compelled to write entire memoirs explaining how they got there and what happened when they arrived? The Tender Bar, adapted from a memoir by J.R. Moehringer, is a somewhat less insufferable origin story than Hillbilly Elegy, but it’s scarcely more urgent—at least not in its big-screen telling. Holding most of its characters at a solipsistic remove, this is an extended personal essay in search of an application.
Three search warrants have been issued by the Houston Police Department for the social media accounts of Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
The Fox Sports broadcaster might have speculated too much about the tight end's condition after he was apparently knocked unconscious.
Conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg revealed what “a huge share of the people praising Trump on TV” really think.
Rosie Essa thought she’d catch a last-minute movie with her sister when she hopped into her SUV and headed down the Gates Mills, Ohio streets to the theater. Rosie — a nurse married to a successful emergency room doctor — had what some might consider the ideal life: financial security, a large family home, two beautiful children, and plans for a third baby. But Rosie would never make it to the movies that day. The 38-year-old mom of two suddenly began driving erratically, hit another car in a mi
The little boy, wearing a Mickey Mouse coat, was photographed with a heartbreaking smile.
"Ordering this is just alcoholic lingo for 'I'm just here to get f*ed up.'"View Entire Post ›
More than 100 former NBA players gave their thoughts on who they think the best player in the league is today, who will be the best in five years, and more.
Rules of precedence set in stone by Queen Elizabeth I in 1595 still have a dramatic effect on the British royals
"We expect more arrests to be made," the brother of student-athlete Cole Hagan, said. "But things are moving in the right direction and we're grateful for that."
Robin Lehner was one of several ejected players late in his team's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
We love a good family lunch – and so do the Royals! Mike Tindall just revealed a little more about the annual Christmas do and shared that Prince George and his
The Jaguars might have hoped Urban Meyer would be the next Jimmy Johnson. Instead, he turned out to be a massive college-to-NFL coaching flop.
The 2021 PNC Championship takes place this Friday, December 17 through Sunday, December 19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. This is the 24th edition of the event which was formerly known as the PNC Father-Son Challenge through 2019. This year’s field features 20 teams in the field for the ninth
"I woke up in the night with a bad feeling, got out of bed, and found my brother sleeping with my wife."View Entire Post ›
Everything from the only legit 10-minute meal I've ever loved, to the ultimate hack for cooking perfect salmon every single time.View Entire Post ›
The model wore an all-black look to the "Late Night With Seth Meyers" show. The outfit that included a lace blazer over a coordinating catsuit, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. She finished the look with a lace face mask that matched her jumpsuit and strappy black sandals.
During her first in-person biology lab on campus, the professor asked the class to find an object and swab it for bacteria. Most students wiped their desks and phones. Sawsan Ahmed reached into her backpack and pulled out her white teddy bear, Ben.
InstagramA 42-year-old Hollywood wannabe has reportedly been arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the mysterious deaths of a 24-year-old Instagram model and her friend.Brandt Osborn, who originally hails from Staten Island, was one of three men arrested Wednesday over the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday. David Pearce, 37, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were identified as the other two men ta
The president told a woman in a Packers jacket to tell the quarterback one thing during a tour of tornado-hit Kentucky.