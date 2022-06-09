Fugitive in 2019 killing caught in NY

Jun. 9—HIGH POINT — A High Point man on the run for three years on charges related to the 2019 killing of a Thomasville man has been arrested in New York.

Tamontrez L. Collins, 29, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and aiding and abetting first-degree murder in the May 31, 2019, shooting death of Rayshun E. Terry, 38, was arrested Tuesday in Troy, which is near Albany, by members of the U.S. Marshal's Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Terry was shot once in the chest while trying to intervene in a fist fight involving his brother about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Wesley Drive and E. Green Drive in High Point. Witnesses reported to officers that at least one man fired numerous shots toward people gathered in the roadway near the fight.

Later that day, Cinciere Turner, now 22, of High Point was arrested in Greensboro and charged with first-degree murder.

Collins had been charged in 2019 with conspiracy and abetting, but police did not issue a press release then. The High Point Police Department said Thursday that no information would be released on what investigators say Collins did before the shooting or to aid Turner.

After his arrest in 2019, Collins posted $250,000 bond and was released from jail, but he did not show up for a scheduled court appearance.

After extradition proceedings, Collins is expected to be returned to North Carolina.