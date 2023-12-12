Fugitive accused of assault at Boone restaurant before driving away in Ferrari

A fugitive is accused of pistol-whipping someone at a restaurant Sunday before driving off in a 2023 Ferrari Roma, Boone police said.

After the assault at Lily’s Snack Bar, police in Boone caught up with Harrison Owen Gilbert Jr., of Stone Mountain, Georgia, in the parking lot at the Circle K off Highway 421.

Gilbert, who was armed, ran from the police and jumped into the New River, police said.

Gilbert got out of the water and struggled with the police before they managed to arrest him. He was evaluated for hypothermia and was medically cleared.

The suspect is a fugitive wanted out of Georgia and New Jersey

He was charged with the following crimes connected to Sunday’s incidents:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carrying a concealed weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon in an alcohol beverage establishment

Resist, obstruct, and delay a law enforcement officer

Gilbert was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center under a $402,500 secured bond.

His court date is Jan. 15, 2024.