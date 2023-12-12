Fugitive accused of assault at Boone restaurant before driving away in Ferrari
A fugitive is accused of pistol-whipping someone at a restaurant Sunday before driving off in a 2023 Ferrari Roma, Boone police said.
After the assault at Lily’s Snack Bar, police in Boone caught up with Harrison Owen Gilbert Jr., of Stone Mountain, Georgia, in the parking lot at the Circle K off Highway 421.
Man killed in Boone road rage shooting was a father to a newborn, family says
Gilbert, who was armed, ran from the police and jumped into the New River, police said.
Gilbert got out of the water and struggled with the police before they managed to arrest him. He was evaluated for hypothermia and was medically cleared.
The suspect is a fugitive wanted out of Georgia and New Jersey
He was charged with the following crimes connected to Sunday’s incidents:
Assault with a deadly weapon
Assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon
Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Carrying a concealed weapon
Carrying a concealed weapon in an alcohol beverage establishment
Resist, obstruct, and delay a law enforcement officer
Gilbert was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center under a $402,500 secured bond.
His court date is Jan. 15, 2024.