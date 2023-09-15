Fugitive accused of spraying bullets at Neptune City apartment complex caught in Georgia

FREEHOLD - A fugitive has been arrested in Georgia after a shooting incident at an apartment complex in Neptune City in May, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.

Andre Paul, 27, of Ocean Township is charged with first-degree attempted murder, two second-degree weapons offenses, and third-degree hindering apprehension, Santiago said.

Just before 11 p.m. on May 22, Neptune City Police responded to the Brighton Arms apartment complex on West Sylvania Avenue for a report of shots fired, the prosecutor said. At the scene, officers found no injuries, but saw that multiple vehicles and an apartment unit had been hit by gunfire.

An investigation by the prosecutor's office and the Neptune City Police Department identified Paul as a suspect, and the charges against him were filed in August, according to Santiago. On Thursday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Paul without incident in Stone Mountain, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

Brighton Arms apartments in Neptune City, seen in a 2015 photo.

Paul remains in custody pending extradition proceedings and court appearances in Monmouth County Superior Court, Santiago said. Convictions on fire-degree criminal offenses are commonly punishable by up to 20 years in state prison.

The prosecutor said that Paul's arrest, along with others in recent months, shows the strength of law enforcement collaboration.

"This arrest would not have been possible without the efforts of our local U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force and their partners in the Southeast Region," he said.

Santiago is urging anyone with information about this or related matters to contact MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443 or Neptune City Police Department Detective Chris Devlin at 732-775-1615.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune NJ: Brighton Arms shooting suspect arrested in Georgia