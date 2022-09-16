A convicted sex offender at-large from Virginia was recently arrested in Craven County.

A fugitive wanted in Virginia for 2nd-degree forcible sexual offense and failing to register as a sex offender has been arrested in New Bern.

Members of the New Bern Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit along with the United States Marshals Carolina's Regional Fugitive Task Force conducted a warrant operation in the Sunnyside community of New Bern.

According to a press release from NBPD, officials arrested Del Marcel Williams who also faces the same charges in New Bern in a separate, unrelated case. The press release also said Williams is considered a "sexually violent predator" in the state of Virginia.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was in possession of a stolen firearm. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and a fugitive warrant for failing to register as a sex offender out of Virginia, according to the release.

He is currently being held under a $750,000 bond for his charges in North Carolina and no bond for his fugitive warrant.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Virginia fugitive and alleged sex offender arrested in Craven County