Fugitive applies for sheriff’s office job, then is arrested, New Jersey officials say

Applying for a job as a security guard got a New Jersey woman arrested.

That’s because she was a wanted fugitive, according to the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 27-year-old Jersey City woman recently applied for the security job with the Hudson County department, thus giving up her location.

Authorities learned she had an active bench warrant in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, after failing to appear in court on fraud charges, according to an Oct. 6 news release. She also had 10 more bench warrants after failing to appear in court for traffic charges out of Jersey City.

A sheriff’s office detective confirmed the woman’s warrants, and took her into custody, authorities said. She was arrested on a charge of “being a fugitive from justice.”

“While conducting a routine inventory of Johnson’s property following her arrest, sheriff’s officers discovered that she was in possession of two credit cards believed to be stolen, and she was subsequently charged with credit card theft,” according to the news release.

Investigators also learned she used to work for the U.S. Postal Service, officials said. The sheriff’s office contacted the Postal Investigative Service, which has now launched a separate investigation.

Hudson County is in northeast New Jersey.

