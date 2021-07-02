Fugitive apprehended one week after fleeing federal agents in Lexington, FBI says

The FBI has apprehended a man who fled agents and police in Lexington after a confrontation during which a car was rammed and shots were fired.

Agents fired at Antonio Lee Cotton, 37, when they tried to arrest him in Lexington on June 24. He was apprehended Thursday in Detroit after being on the run for a week.

Cotton allegedly rammed his vehicle into the driver’s door of the agents’ vehicle when the agents tried to get out and identify themselves, according to the FBI. The agents had already turned on the emergency lights on their car, according to the FBI.

“Fearing that agents were at risk of death or serious bodily injury, agents fired upon Cotton,” Katie Anderson, a spokesperson for the FBI, said in a statement. “Cotton completed a U-turn and fled the scene.”

The FBI initially said there was an exchange of gunfire with Cotton.

The shooting happened at the intersection of New Circle Road and Eastland Drive, according to the FBI. Cotton’s car was later found on Gatehouse Place with shattered windows and several bullet holes.

Lexington police examined a vehicle on Gatehouse Place, where Antonio “Tony” Cotton was last seen. FBI agents trying to arrest Cotton fired on him after their car was rammed, the FBI said.

Cotton fled the car. There was a heavy police presence across multiple Lexington neighborhoods June 24 as law enforcement searched for him after the shooting.

Cotton was originally wanted for allegedly committing armed robbery at two Dollar Tree stores in Michigan on May 16 and 23, the FBI said.

Prior to his arrest, Cotton was considered “extremely armed and dangerous,” the FBI said. Federal officials believed he had ties in Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.