Fugitive apprehended after two years on run from Geauga County law enforcement

Aug. 7—A fugitive who had been on the run since 2021 after being indicted on receiving stolen property and drug felony charges by the Geauga County Prosecutor's Office was apprehended with the help of the Chester Township Police Department and the Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

According to a post on the township Police Department Facebook page, the department along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Sheriff's Office successfully located and apprehended Randolph Jack in Virginia.

According to the post, Jack had been on the run since 2021 when he was indicted by a Geauga County grand jury through on the following charges:

—Receiving Stolen Property — nine counts of fourth- and fifth-degree felonies

—Illegal Manufacturing of Drugs, a second-degree felony

—Illegal Assembly/Poss. of Chemicals for Drugs, a third-degree felony

—Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony.

The Chester Township case is tied to an investigation by the state of Wisconsin, where Jack will be facing additional charges, according to the post.