Fugitive armed kidnapper dies after jumping into lake trying to escape police, cops say

An alleged fugitive kidnapper died Wednesday after trying to evade authorities by jumping into a Broward lake. He and other wanted suspects beat, robbed and kidnapped two juveniles the day before Valentine’s Day, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said the fugitive, who was not named, was tracked by Fort Lauderdale police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force to the 10700 block of West Clairmont Circle in Tamarac.

Thinking he was being trailed, the man ran to a nearby lake and jumped in the water, police said. Officers did not follow, saying the conditions were unsafe. A dive team went out into the lake, where he was later found.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said

Details were limited on how the kidnapping occurred, but police are looking for other suspects. As of Wednesday, it was not clear the number of suspects, the ages of the juveniles and the reasoning behind the kidnapping.

The two juveniles were forced into separate cars, used by the suspects, by gunpoint around 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 2000 block of Northwest 14th Avenue, police said.

They were beaten and robbed by the group of suspects. Shortly thereafter, they were removed from the cars, police said.

The juveniles were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Lauderdale police said the investigation is ongoing, as detectives are following leads. For now, police are limiting the information released to avoid potentially compromising the case.