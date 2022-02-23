Fugitive armed kidnapper dies after jumping into lake trying to escape police, cops say

Miami Herald
Devoun Cetoute, Carli Teproff
·1 min read

An alleged fugitive kidnapper died Wednesday after trying to evade authorities by jumping into a Broward lake. He and other wanted suspects beat, robbed and kidnapped two juveniles the day before Valentine’s Day, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said the fugitive, who was not named, was tracked by Fort Lauderdale police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force to the 10700 block of West Clairmont Circle in Tamarac.

Thinking he was being trailed, the man ran to a nearby lake and jumped in the water, police said. Officers did not follow, saying the conditions were unsafe. A dive team went out into the lake, where he was later found.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said

Details were limited on how the kidnapping occurred, but police are looking for other suspects. As of Wednesday, it was not clear the number of suspects, the ages of the juveniles and the reasoning behind the kidnapping.

The two juveniles were forced into separate cars, used by the suspects, by gunpoint around 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 2000 block of Northwest 14th Avenue, police said.

They were beaten and robbed by the group of suspects. Shortly thereafter, they were removed from the cars, police said.

The juveniles were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Lauderdale police said the investigation is ongoing, as detectives are following leads. For now, police are limiting the information released to avoid potentially compromising the case.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Says Biden is Ignoring Tesla in Favor of Legacy Automakers

    Hell hath no fury like the richest man on the planet scorned. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, once again took shots at Joe Biden, saying the president is ignoring him and instead, paying attention to legacy...

  • Jury ends day of deliberations in trial over Floyd killing

    Jurors at the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights went home Wednesday without reaching a verdict. It was the first day of deliberations in the case that charges J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the 46-year-old Black man’s neck. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

  • Official says Allen West won't be charged in airport altercation over masks

    Allen West, a Republican Texas gubernatorial candidate, will not be prosecuted over a face mask-related altercation at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, an official said. A Grapevine Municipal Court administrator said on Monday that West would not be charged in connection to a confrontation with a man who called him out for being unmasked last year, according to The Dallas Morning News.West, who is the former chairman of the...

  • GOP Reps. Greene, Clyde accrue over $160K in combined mask fines

    Georgia Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde have racked up a combined total of more than $160,000 in fines for refusing to wear masks on the House floor during the COVID-19 pandemic.The House Ethics Committee disclosed Tuesday that Clyde has been fined at least 28 times for a total of $68,000 for violating rules requiring everyone to wear masks in the House chamber.Greene, meanwhile, said that she has more than $100,000 in...

  • Jimmy Butler

    Fearless Forecast vs New York Knicks: Fantasy Pts: 40.79 Small Forward Rank: 1

  • Authorities: Driver in Worcester hit-and-run of man in wheelchair stepped from vehicle for 74 seconds, then drove away

    On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Edward Geddis, 52, of Gardner.

  • Judge blocks BNSF's 2 biggest unions from going on strike

    A federal judge has extended an order preventing the two largest unions at BNSF from going on strike over a new attendance policy the railroad imposed this month. The judge ruled that a strike by the unions that represent 17,000 BNSF workers would violate federal law because the issue is a minor dispute under their contracts. Judge Mark Pittman said a strike would arguably hurt "every single American” because of the damage it could do to the economy and all the businesses that rely on BNSF to deliver their products.

  • Women sue Oklahoma hospital after learning they were switched at birth in 1964

    Lawsuit alleges recklessness and negligent infliction of emotional distress after DNA test revealed mixup made nearly 60 years ago DNA test revealed that Tinna Ennis and Jill Lopez were switched at birth at Duncan Regional hospital. Photograph: Vladislav Kochelaevskiy/Alamy Two women are suing an Oklahoma hospital after a DNA test revealed that they were switched at birth nearly 60 years ago. Tinna Ennis and Jill Lopez have filed a lawsuit against the Duncan Regional hospital after an apparent m

  • The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. Here’s why

    The linebacker came to the Chiefs from the Dallas Cowboys and won a Super Bowl championship with Kansas City.

  • Ex-Celtics star Kemba Walker won't play for Knicks rest of 2021-22 season

    Kemba Walker and the Knicks have agreed he won't play the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season, and it might lead to a New York exit over the summer.

  • U.S. senator to stop delays on some Biden nominees after Nord Stream shift

    Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday he would lift his holds on President Joe Biden's State Department nominees now that the Democrat has ended his waiver of sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. Cruz has delayed the Senate's confirmation of dozens of Biden's nominees under a Senate rule that requires every senator's approval for quick votes. The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company in charge of building the Russian pipeline, and its chief executive, expanding penalties on Moscow after it recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine amid fears of war.

  • Key inquiry into Trump’s finances in jeopardy as two prosecutors resign

    Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz of the Manhattan district attorney’s office quit amid signs that the move on Trump is stalling Donald Trump at the White House on 30 April 2020. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock One of the most aggressive criminal investigations against Donald Trump appears to be running into the sand after the two leading prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigating the former president’s finances resigned. The inquiry by Manhattan prosecutors into the operati

  • Woman who says she was mistakenly jailed for almost two weeks sues LAPD

    A Los Angeles County woman on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Airport police and the city of Los Angeles, alleging that she was jailed for 13 days after being mistaken for a person with the same name, NBC News reports.Bethany K. Farber claims that she was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport while on her way to Puerto Escondido, Mexico.Transportation Security Administration officers...

  • Tennessee woman accused of trading items for sexual encounters with 9 high school students

    Melissa A. Blair, of Englewood, Tennessee, is accused of having sexual encounters with nine high school boys for more than a year, authorities say.

  • Connecticut teacher accused of leaving kids home alone while she vacationed arrested again

    A Watertown woman who is accused of leaving two children at home has been arrested for a second time.

  • Man arrested in connection with 55 burglaries in San Jose, Milpitas

    Andrew Deanda, 43, of San Jose was booked into custody at the Santa Clara County Mail Jail in connection with 44 counts of burglary, nine counts of felony vandalism, grand theft, and additional misdemeanor charges. Courtesy San Jose police

  • Woman mistakenly jailed for 13 days sues Los Angeles and its police department

    Authorities mistook Bethany K. Farber with a woman by the same name who had a warrant for her arrest in Texas. Farber was jailed for 13 days, a lawsuit says.

  • Disabled woman found in tow yard after mom left her in car for 9 days, WA cops say

    The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in a serious medical condition, police said.

  • A beef over beef started brawl at Bensalem's Golden Corral. Two brothers now face charges

    Brothers who police allege instigated a 40-plus person brawl at a Bensalem restaurant are facing charges. But not for their role in the fight.

  • Chained Chinese mother of 8 confirmed to be human trafficking victim

    Chinese authorities have confirmed that the high-profile case of a chained woman that was found inside a hut in the eastern Jiangsu Province was trafficked multiple times. After weeks of public outrage and requests for a thorough investigation, the chained Chinese woman seen in a viral video, whose real name has now been identified as Xiao Huamei, was found to have been trafficked from Yagu village in Yunnan Province. Xiao, who was born in 1977, was married in 1995 and later divorced in 1997 before a woman, identified as Sang, brought her to Jiangsu Province to supposedly help her seek medical treatment and find her a new husband; however, Sang tricked and sold her to a man in Donghai County for 5,000 yuan (approximately $790) in 1998, according to ABC News.