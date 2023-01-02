Fugitive arrested in Barton area after fleeing from West Virginia police

Jan. 2—BARTON — A Westernport man wanted on attempted murder and robbery charges was arrested Saturday along with a Barton woman who was charged with helping him after he eluded police in West Virginia, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and other local authorities were on the lookout for Austin Harrison after he had reportedly eluded West Virginia police earlier in the day.

During the daylong investigation, deputies developed information that Harrison was reportedly in the company of Barton resident Jennifer Nicole Miller, who had reportedly taken him to a residence in that area.

Upon arriving at that property, deputies set up a permitter with the assistance of Maryland State Police and Cumberland Police officers before forcing entry and making the arrests without incident.

Harrison, 25, remained jailed Monday without bond after being charged with attempted second-degree murder, robbery, first-degree assault and numerous charges stemming from additional warrants previously issued for his arrest.

Miller, 32, was charged with knowingly harboring a fleeing felon and obstructing and hindering before she was jailed without bond.

Harrison and Miller were to appear in bail review hearings Monday in district court.

Police said initial lookout for Harrison by West Virginia authorities indicated that he was in possession of a stolen handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous. It was not disclosed if he was armed at the time of the arrest.