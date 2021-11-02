Fugitive arrested in Bluefield

Nov. 2—BLUEFIELD — A fugitive facing charges including delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm was arrested in Bluefield after local law enforcement agencies acted on a tip.

At about 11:10 p.m. Monday, members of the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment along with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and Bluefield Police Department, acting on a tip, located the fugitive, Anthony Madison, 31, hiding in a residence on Penmar Avenue in Bluefield, according to Capt. R.A Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.

Madison was charged with two counts of delivery-controlled substance, grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference, felon in possession of firearm, strong-armed robbery and a capias from Kanawha County, Maddy said. Madison's girlfriend, Makalee Hubbard, was arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive. No one was injured in this incident.

Madison is being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

