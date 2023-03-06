Fugitive arrested in Central Florida county

Authorities arrested a fugitive in a Central Florida county.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jacob Bryan, who had an active felony warrant for selling methamphetamine and violating his probation.

On Feb. 17, Flagler deputies said a car fled from a traffic stop, and both occupants, one of whom was Bryan, tried to escape into the woods. The passenger eventually surrendered without incident, but they could not locate Bryan.

On March 3, authorities said they received a “credible tip” Bryan was hiding at a residence in Lake County.

With assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, Flagler’s PACE Unit located and arrested him.

They are holding him in the Lake County Jail with no bond.

“Another poison peddler thought that he could run from the law into another county,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Too bad for him, our Florida Sheriff’s Offices work together just as we did in this case to locate him.”

Bryan’s criminal history includes trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.