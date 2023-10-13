Fugitive arrested in connection with shooting in Hartford in June

A fugitive was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting in Hartford in June that led to a woman’s death.

Joseph Shannon, 40, was taken into custody at a residence in East Hartford by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Department, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Shannon, who has eluded authorities since June, faces charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

According to authorities, the charges stem from a shooting on June 1 in the area of Westland Street in Hartford, where officers responded at about 10:48 p.m. upon receiving a ShotSpotter notification. While officers were en route, they learned two gunshot victims arrived via private vehicles at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford police said.

One of the victims, identified as 31-year-old Shadarean Ellison, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Friday that Shannon did not fire the shots that killed Ellison. Shannon was the second gunshot victim who was not identified at the time of the shooting, Boisvert added.

Immediately following the incident, Boisvert said investigators believe Ellison was targeted, as the shooting was “up close and personal.”

Boisvert on Friday said he did not wish to release additional information about the investigation.