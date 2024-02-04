Fugitive arrested after fleeing traffic stop, nearly running over detective

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have arrested a driver who provided officers with false information and sped away from a traffic stop after being asked to exit the vehicle, nearly running over a detective.

SLCPD said the man driving the car — later identified as parole fugitive Girato Kamilo Phillip, 33 — nearly ran over a detective with SLCPD’s Gang Unit as he drove away from the scene. The detective was able to move out of the way of Phillip’s car “just in time to escape injury,” according to SLCPD.

The investigation began just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 when Phillip’s car was stopped by officers near 950 West 200 South. Phillip is accused of speeding away from the traffic stop.

After driving away from the traffic stop, Phillip crashed the car into a building near South Pueblo Street, police said. No one in the building was injured, according to police, and Phillip and the passenger in the car had injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

After the crash, detectives conducted a felony traffic stop and entered the building, where Phillip was arrested.

Phillip was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the following charges:

Failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop resulting in injury

Aggravated assault

False information with intent to be another actual person

Reckless driving

Operating a vehicle without insurance

Driving on a denied license

“Our officers are trained to maintain a constant focus of their surroundings,” Chief Mike Brown said. “Traffic stops can turn into dangerous situations very quickly. Keeping that awareness is essential to their safety.”

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

