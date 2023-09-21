Fugitive arrested in June homicide

Sep. 21—The Odessa Police Department has made a third arrest in connection with the shooting that occurred at Carriage House Apartments on June 29.

According to OPD and jail records, detectives arrested Kannin Shorter without incident in the 500 block of Patterson on suspicion of capital murder/robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives have learned a group of people agreed to meet at the Carriage House Apartments to conduct an unlawful firearm transaction. Surveillance video showed three people approached a car containing four people and Shorter and a 16-year-old boy began shooting into the vehicle.

Three people were injured and Gonzalo Diaz Jr. was killed.

The 16-year-old and Jayven Landerth, 18, were arrested in July.

Landerth remains in the Ector County jail on a $500,000 surety bond.

No bond has yet been set for Shorter.