Fugitive arrested in Mexico years after he was accused of killing ex in Texas, feds say

The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a “young single mother,” in 2019 has been arrested, officials say.

The San Antonio Police Department had issued a warrant for Brian Ontiveros’ arrest after he was accused of breaking into the woman’s apartment on June 8, shooting her several times and fleeing, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was called in to help track down Ontiveros, officials said.

After receiving information that the fugitive may be in the Republic of Mexico, authorities coordinated with Mexican law enforcement agencies and confirmed the man was hiding in Piedras Negras, about 145 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Ontiveros was arrested in the Mexico city on Thursday, March 3, according to the news release. He was brought back to the U.S. and will be held in an Eagle Pass detention facility until he can be extradited to San Antonio.

Marissa Jernigan, the woman who was killed, was his ex and the mother of his child, KSAT reported.

Officials say Ontiveros faces “federal charges for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution” in addition to charges connected to her murder.

“The arrest of Brian Ontiveros is a testament to how effective and valuable our relationships are with our international and domestic law enforcement partners,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said. “Deputy U.S. Marshals and Mexican law enforcement officers remained diligent throughout this investigation and never stopped searching until Ontiveros was finally arrested.”

