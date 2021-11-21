Fugitive arrested in Nevada apartment raid

Nov. 20—NEVADA, Mo. — A man wanted on an alleged parole violation was taken into custody Tuesday night when Vernon County authorities raided an apartment in Nevada and seized some suspected methamphetamine.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Friday that Jamie Boykin, 46, of Nevada, has been held without bond since his arrest Tuesday at a North Clay Street residence where a search warrant was served by sheriff's deputies and members of the CNET Drug Task Force.

Sheriff Jason Mosher said the investigation that led to serving of the search warrant remains ongoing without any meth-related charges having been filed as yet.