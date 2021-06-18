Fugitive arrested after police chase

Jun. 18—A man wanted on several felony warrants out of Washington County was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase between White City and Phoenix, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

Christopher Lee Ridders, 34, has warrants for second-degree robbery, second- and third-degree assault, first-degree theft, and assaulting a police officer, according to sheriff's office spokesman Aaron Lewis.

Local deputies also tacked on a felony vehicle elude charge, and misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and reckless endangering. Ridders remained in the Jackson County Jail Friday on $35,000 bail, according to jail records.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the sheriff's office received a tip that Ridders was in the area. Deputies found him at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday driving a motorcycle around the Highway 140 roundabout, heading northbound on Atlantic Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ridders later made a left turn onto Agate Meadows Road, a dead end. He made a U-turn at the dead end and traveled back, past deputies in pursuit, the affidavit says.

Deputies gave chase but eventually backed off out of concern for public safety. Ridders reportedly split traffic and ran red lights as he fled, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies spotted Ridders at multiple points, including Avenue G, along Highway 62 near the White City Goodwill store, and Antelope Road, Lewis said. Medford police later spotted him drive past Lowe's on Highway 62.

Ridders drove onto Interstate 5 south and was eventually arrested at the exit 24 off-ramp when police caught up to him, the affidavit says. Officers from the sheriff's office, Medford police and Phoenix police attempted to arrest Ridders when he was still on his motorcycle.

"Ridders used the throttle, attempting to break the physical control of law enforcement by recklessly propelling the bike forward," the affidavit says. "In doing so, the back wheel and tire were spinning and placing law enforcement in danger of being physically injured."

Reach Mail Tribune web editor Ryan Pfeil at 541-776-4468 or rpfeil@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ryanpfeil.