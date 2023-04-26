Fugitive arrested after police chase in Highway 49 hit-and-run in Gulfport

A wanted fugitive was arrested on Tuesday after he struck a man with his car and crashed into a home in Gulfport while fleeing authorities, police say.

Jamaal Jerry Addison, 31, wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for armed robbery, was charged with one county of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury after striking a person with his car on Highway 49.

Gulfport police officers responded to a car accident in the area of 25th Avenue and 20th Street around 10:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person lying in the road. Multiple people who witnessed the incident described the vehicle that hit the victim to authorities, police said in a press release.

Investigators determined Addison was traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 49 when he struck the victim, who was on foot, with his vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Addison later crashed into a home on 38th Avenue as he was fleeing and was arrested by officers without incident.

The person that was struck by Addison was transported to a local area hospital to be treated for multiple injuries. The victim’s condition is not known.

Addison is being held at Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Gulfport Police urge anyone with information on this incident to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.