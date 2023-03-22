Fugitive arrested by police, homeland security in Colorado Springs

Mar. 21—The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a fugitive Tuesday at a Colorado Springs storage unit.

Law enforcement contacted Lawrence Johnson, 39, in his vehicle at the Stor-N-Lock storage units at 375 Chapel Lane on the city's north side. Johnson was wanted for parole violation and eluding charges, according to police.

Members of CSPD's tactical enforcement unit attempted to take Johnson into custody and blocked him from escaping with their vehicles, police said. However, he allegedly attempted to escape in his vehicle before trying to escape on foot.