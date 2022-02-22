Feb. 22—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the second story in a two-part High Point Confidential series. Part one of "The Fugitive Banker" was published Sunday and can be found online at hpenews.com.

THOMASVILLE — Three thousand pieces of silver.

That's how much it cost in early 1922 to have Thomasville's public enemy number-one — fugitive banker Jesse L. Armfield — essentially kidnapped in Mexico, locked up in a horrific dungeon for a couple of nights, and finally hauled back across the Rio Grande to the United States.

Once he had set foot on American soil, Armfield was promptly delivered into the hands of the man who had orchestrated the capture — George B. Wimberly, a former High Point patrol officer who had gone on to become Thomasville's chief of police.

For several months, Armfield — the president of the failed Bank of Thomasville — had been AWOL, having skipped town as charges of embezzlement were about to be leveled against him in the wake of the bank's collapse. No one knew where Armfield was until a High Point businessman happened upon him in Mexico City, where he was selling insurance under an alias.

When word of Armfield's location reached Thomasville, Wimberly sprang into action. Working through a detective agency known to have connections in Mexico, the chief confirmed Armfield's identity and location, then traveled all the way to Mexico City to see the scoundrel for himself ... but without letting Armfield see him. Sure enough, he'd found his man.

Wimberly, though, had no authority to arrest Armfield in Mexico. Instead, he arranged for a team of Mexican bounty hunters to seize the suspect for the aforementioned 3,000 pieces of silver — or about $3,000 — which had been pooled together by disgruntled Bank of Thomasville customers who wanted to see Armfield behind bars.

"Money, like music, sometimes speaks in universal tongue," The News & Observer of Raleigh wrote about Armfield's case.

The bounty hunters held their prisoner in a dreary dungeon for a couple of nights — without reading him a warrant or allowing him to consult with a lawyer — before finally transporting him across the Rio Grande to Laredo, Texas, where Wimberly was waiting for him with the proper arrest papers and a ticket back to Thomasville.

Armfield went willingly — he knew the jig was up — and newspapers across North Carolina dutifully reported his arrest.

"I have been through hell," Armfield said upon his return to Thomasville, describing through tears how he was treated by his Mexican bounty hunters. He also claimed he had gone to Mexico in hopes of getting into the oil business so he could repay his debts back home in North Carolina.

It's not likely Armfield received much sympathy in Thomasville, though, where his alleged embezzlement activities had only been exacerbated by his flight to Mexico. Bond was set at $175,000 — a huge amount in those days — and Armfield was unable to pay it, so he remained in jail until his trial in early June.

The trial itself was big news, as the public watched to see what Armfield's penalty would be for his alleged ruination of the Bank of Thomasville and numerous people's lives. Each day, spectators from miles around packed the courtroom in Lexington to see what would happen.

The verdict was even bigger news, or at least more surprising news — not guilty! Zeb Griffith, the bank's cashier, was cleared of similar charges in the same trial. The courtroom erupted when the verdicts were announced on the afternoon of June 4.

"A dramatic scene was enacted in the little temple of justice when the foreman of the jury announced that the two bankers had been given their freedom," The High Point Enterprise wrote. "Relatives of Armfield and Griffith ran into the courtroom and hugged and kissed the two men. Women became hysterical, and Armfield was dazed at the verdict of the jury. A physician was present and attended him."

According to another newspaper account, Armfield actually collapsed in his chair when the verdict was read, because he was so stunned over winning his freedom.

The folks in Thomasville couldn't believe it, either. One reporter wrote that people in the Chair City, particularly those directly impacted by Armfield's actions, were "indignant" over the jury's acquittal, complaining that "no person with money has ever been convicted in Davidson County of a serious crime."

And what do we make of that acquittal?

It appears from newspaper accounts that the embezzlement charges against Armfield were dropped, and that the jury was apparently willing to overlook the charges of misappropriation of funds because they didn't believe the defendant had any felonious intent. Yes, he misappropriated funds from the bank, but it was never his intention to swindle bank depositors, the jury apparently decided.

Nonetheless, The News & Observer — which covered Armfield's case more exhaustively than any other newspaper — called the verdict "a shocking miscarriage of justice."

Following the trial, Armfield reportedly left for Richmond, Virginia to spend time in a sanatorium as he recovered from what the press called "a nervous breakdown."

Confidentially, we don't know if the disgraced banker suffered a breakdown or not, but from the perspective of Bank of Thomasville customers, it certainly appears that the justice system did.

