Fugitive captured in Clatsop County

Nov. 18—A man on the run from charges in Columbia County was peacefully apprehended near Westport on Thursday afternoon.

Kevin James Reynolds had an outstanding warrant for robbery in the first degree, and was sought for arrest on other charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, unlawful use of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Reynolds had eluded law enforcement for several days before being spotted in Westport on Wednesday night. Deputies from the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office joined the search, which went into the early hours of Thursday and later resumed in the morning. The Astoria Police Department and Oregon State Police also provided support.

After being spotted by a homeowner, teams from several agencies, with help from a K-9, were able to locate Reynolds in an outbuilding. When Reynolds did not respond to commands to surrender, officials used a gas projectile to successfully draw him out and he was taken into custody without incident just before noon, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.