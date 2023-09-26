Fugitive captured after more than two weeks on the run, Flagler sheriff says

A fugitive who had been on the run for more than two weeks since evading police in Flagler Beach was arrested Monday in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Benkert, who turned 32 on Tuesday, was charged with armed trespassing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper exhibition of a firearm, and resisting an officer without violence. Benkert was also a fugitive from Volusia County on several narcotics-related charges and other crimes, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Benkert was being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $55,000 bond.

Benkert's twin brother was also arrested and was being held in the county jail.

The search began on Sept. 7 in the area of 620 S. Daytona Ave. in Flagler Beach after a report of a suspicious person possibly armed with a handgun.

But Benkert evaded Flagler Beach Police officers and Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies who also responded to help, according to the sheriff's office. Benkert managed to get away despite a K-9 and drone units helping in the hours-long search.

Law enforcement then posted on social media that they were looking for Benkert and received several tips, including one on Sept. 17 that he was in the area of a McDonald’s near Old Kings Road and State Road 100.

Deputies responded and searched a nearby transient camp but did not find Benkert.

Time ran out for Benkert on Monday. The sheriff’s office joined with the United States Marshals Service and found Benkert at a Circle K near Pine Grove Drive and Belle Terre Parkway. Benkert tried to run but was quickly arrested, the sheriff’s office stated.

Bankert was with his twin brother, Anthony Benkert, who said he knew his brother was a wanted fugitive and said they had been staying at a home on Pittson Lane in Palm Coast.

Investigators later determined that the brothers had been staying in the home after illegally obtaining a key from a vacation rental company where Anthony Benkert had previously worked.

Anthony Benkert was charged with burglary of a dwelling, accessory after the fact, driving with license suspended with knowledge, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Anthony Benkert was being held at the Flagler County jail on $6,000 bond.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, who calls the jail “the Green Roof Inn” thanked everyone who helped in the case.

“You can try to hide from FCSO and our local law enforcement partners, but we will not rest until we find and arrest you,” Staly stated. “Now both brothers are in the Green Roof Inn. Thank you to all who sent in a tip for ‘seeing something, saying something’ and our law enforcement partners for helping to locate him.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fugitive captured in Palm Coast after more than 2 weeks on the run