Fugitive captured out of state, charged in 2021 murder in Cahokia Heights

A 29-year old man was captured out-of-state and charged Thursday with a Cahokia Heights murder last year.

Anthony Danley, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of Wynstanley in East St. Louis, was arrested in Arkansas and is being held in St. Clair County on one count of murder, aggravated battery, discharging a firearm and felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $2 million.

Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas confirmed the arrest.

The victim, Antwon Williams, 37, of East St. Louis was fatally shot in the 100 block of Bobby Moran on Aug. 21. Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call reporting two people shot, one unconscious and not breathing, Thomas said.

A second man was shot in his arm was taken to a local hospital, where he was and released, Thomas said.

Thomas said at the time of the shooting that it was believed Williams and Delaney had an altercation prior to the shooting.

When attempts to locate Danley locally failed, Cahokia Heights police called in the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance. He was located and captured in Arkansas Sept. 17.

Delaney was charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office Thursday.

Thomas said Cahokia Heights police are grateful to anyone who called in information that helped police identify their suspect.

“It takes the community and police working together to keep our community as safe as possible,” Thomas said.