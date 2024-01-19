Fugitive caught, faces attempted murder charges for robbery in Beverly Hills

A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after robbing a man inside his Beverly Hills apartment building at gunpoint, authorities announced Thursday.

The incident occurred on Jan. 6 just after 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Hamilton Drive, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release.

When the victim entered his apartment building, police say the suspect, identified as Los Angeles resident Randy Miller, held the elevator door for him. When the victim turned around, the 29-year-old was pointing a black semiautomatic handgun at him.

Miller demanded the victim’s necklace and watch and allegedly pulled the gun’s trigger twice during the robbery, though no shots were fired, police said.

He ultimately fled the scene with the victim’s property.

After reviewing surveillance footage from inside the apartment building, detectives observed the 29-year-old rifling through packages in the lobby area prior to the armed robbery.

“BHPD Senior Forensic Specialists were able to process the package, where a fingerprint was recovered and verified, and the suspect was identified,” the release stated.

After a warrant was issued for Miller, BHPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with the support of the department’s detective personnel, served the warrant on Jan. 18 and took the suspect into custody.

Authorities said evidence of the Jan. 6 robbery and two stolen vehicles were recovered.

In addition to attempted murder and robbery charges, Miller is wanted for robbery out of Colorado. He is being held in the Beverly Hills Police Department Jail on $100,000 bail and is due to appear in court Jan. 22.

