Fugitive caught slithering under floor of Florida home in makeshift hideout, cops say

A fugitive accused of lewd behavior with a child was caught under a West Florida home when deputies discovered a “makeshift hideout” beneath the floors, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office says.

U.S. Marshals made the discovery May 3 while searching a DeFuniak Springs home for 36-year-old Travis Hoose, according to a news release. DeFuniak is about 80 miles northeast of Pensacola.

“When they arrived movement was observed inside the home and lights were suddenly turned off. The marshals made entry and searched the home, discovering a (hiding location) cut into the floor of one of the bedrooms,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The crawl space led under the trailer to the back of the house where Hoose was seen attempting to flee. He was quickly apprehended by perimeter units without incident.”

His charges included: one felony count of lewd and lascivious battery of a child between the ages of 12 and 16, one felony count of failure to obey law enforcement officer commands, and misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, obstruction and violation of parole, officials said. He remained in the Walton County jail as of May 4, records show.

Photos show the crawl space was accessed through a floor panel fitted with a grip to lift it. The opening allowed Hoose to move among piers supporting the home’s foundation, officials said, with an exit point found among shrubs.

The opening allowed the suspect to crawl among the piers supporting the home’s foundation, photos show.

