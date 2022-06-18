Fugitive who caused evacuation of Lowe's in Hamilton taken into custody

Jun. 17—A man wanted on warrants who caused the evacuation of Lowe's on Hamilton's west side Thursday afternoon has been captured.

Westin Mobley eluded deputies he knew were going try to take him into custody when he ditched his truck in the parking lot of Lowe's and ran into the store, and then out the back door, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

He was found about 3 p.m. Friday on Sipps Lane near New Miami.

Mobley, 34, of Hamilton, was released from prison in March after a felony conviction in Preble County for failure to comply with a police officer. He has also been convicted of receiving stolen property in Preble County and on felony drug charges in Butler County.

According to Butler County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer, Mobley recently eluded officers n Preble County and was wanted on warrants as well as a parole violation.

A deputy was familiar with Mobley and aware he was wanted on several warrants. The deputy was following his flatbed truck, waiting to make a traffic stop when he drove into the Walmart parking lot then to the Lowe's lot and jumped out of his vehicle, according to Butler County Sheriff's Capt. Rick Bucheit.

"The guy got spooked, drove in to the Walmart parking lot and halfway into the street and Lowe's before he bailed out, ran into Lowe's," Bucheit said.

The store was evacuated. It included officers and police dogs.

"The supervisor went in and started looking at the video and we were able to determined he ran through the store and out a back door," Bucheit said.