Fugitive charged in car theft in Glastonbury from 2018

Jun. 1—Glastonbury police charged a Hartford man last week in a car theft that took place four years ago — and with deliberately skipping court appearances in nine other criminal cases last year.

Nathaniel Gonzalez, 24, is being held in lieu of $665,000 bond in the 10 cases, online records show.

MULTIPLE CASES

DEFENDANT: Nathaniel Gonzalez, 24, of Hartford.

CHARGES: Second-degree larceny in Glastonbury car theft on May 30, 2018; willful failure-to-appear charges in nine cases that also include charges of violating probation, third-degree robbery, second-degree strangulation, and violations of family violence protective and restraining orders, as well as lesser charges.

STATUS: Held on $665,000 bond; due June 24 in Manchester Superior Court.

The car, a 2015 Chrysler 200, was reported stolen in Glastonbury on the morning of May 30, 2018, and was recovered a week later in a rear parking lot on Benton Street in Hartford's South End, missing its wheels and tires, Glastonbury police Sgt. Jason Adduci wrote in an affidavit.

The sergeant reported that he took DNA swabs from the car's interior that same day and sent them to the state Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

It took until February 2021 for the results to come back from the lab. It identified the DNA in the Chrysler as coming from Gonzalez, who was identified at the same time in motor-vehicle thefts in New Britain in November 2020, Ellington in July 2016, and another Glastonbury theft in June 2016, the sergeant reported.

Adduci wrote that he had previously assisted a fellow Glastonbury officer who was trying to serve multiple arrest warrants on Gonzalez, with the hope that he might be able to get a saliva sample from Gonzalez at the same time to confirm DNA results in another incident.

"Due to the fact that Gonzalez does not maintain a specific residence, months of searching for him by members of this agency and others were unsuccessful," the sergeant wrote.

Adduci got a judge's signature last August on a warrant to arrest Gonzalez on a second-degree larceny charge in the 2018 car theft, and the search continued.

By then, Gonzalez was facing charges that he had failed to appear in six criminal cases, all in Hartford Superior Court, on April 27, 2021. He missed required appearances in three more cases in Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 17.

Any police department in the state could arrest Gonzalez on those 10 warrants, but he continued to elude police until last week, when he was involved in an incident in West Hartford, according to Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin Szydlo.

West Hartford police took Gonzalez into custody and turned him over to Glastonbury police, who arrested him and presented him in Manchester Superior Court the next day.

Gonzalez has past felony convictions for first-degree larceny and third-degree burglary, online records show.

