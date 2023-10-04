'Fugitive' Christopher Worrell released from Collier County, remanded to DOJ

An East Naples man arrested on a bench warrant, convicted for his part in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, who was found unconscious at his local address Thursday, is in federal custody, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Karie Partington, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, confirmed Christopher Worrell, 52, was no longer in their custody.

Worrell was arrested at his home Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office assisted the FBI with the warrant. When it was served, Worrell was found unconscious. Worrell had been missing since mid-August. The FBI said in a news release Friday that he had tried to "covertly" return to his home.

An arrest affidavit from the sheriff's office said deputies with the Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit responded around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to the 200 block of Stanhope Circle and assisted the FBI in Worrell's apprehension.

The report said federal agents "gained consent entry" to the home and found Worrell unconscious on the kitchen floor.

First responders rendered aid and took Worrell to an undisclosed hospital.

Andrea Aprea, spokesperson for the FBI, said Worrell had his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon and was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals to be transported to Washington, D.C.

The FBI said they found night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash and "survivalist gear" at the home when he was arrested.

He was charged as being a fugitive from justice with the FBI, obstructing justice and violating the conditions of his release.

Worrell remains in custody at an undisclosed location, said Patricia Hartman, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice, citing safety concerns during a Wednesday phone conversation. She later said in a written statement Worrell is in federal custody.

He has previously argued the U.S. Government and D.C. Jail systems denied access to his life-saving non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma cancer treatment, or any medications since his detention on March 12, 2021.

Worrell was convicted in May on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection with his sentencing scheduled for Aug. 18, which was canceled that week, days prior to his court appearance.

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia officials on Aug. 17 unsealed the bench warrant, which was issued Aug. 15. It did not include details related to his disappearance.

The FBI announced that Worrell was wanted for violating conditions of release pending sentencing.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump's reelection loss, a riot of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

Worrell was accused of pepper spraying law enforcement officers, among other crimes. He was a member of the Proud Boys group.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found Worrell guilty of:

Obstruction of an official proceeding.

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol grounds or buildings.

Civil disorder.

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

The Department of Justice had asked Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years years in prison; three years of supervised release; $2,000 in restitution; a fine of up to $181,000, and $610 in mandatory special assessments, which are imposed on defendants convicted of federal crimes.

Trish Priller, his girlfriend at the time, on Monday told this news organization she was no longer Worrell's court-appointed guardian.

Worrell's sentencing will likely happen between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3. Hartman said the court hadn't rescheduled the sentencing hearing by Wednesday afternoon.

