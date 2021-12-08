Fugitive in custody after fight with deputies, troopers in rural Westmoreland County

Dec. 8—A New Florence man acquitted in the 2015 killing of a St. Clair Township police officer was taken into custody late Tuesday in rural Westmoreland County after fighting with county sheriff's deputies and state troopers, authorities said.

Troopers and deputies took Ray A. Shetler Jr., 37, into custody in a mobile home near Seward before midnight, Sheriff James Albert said. He had been wanted since Friday when a judge issued an arrest warrant.

State police charged him Wednesday with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

"We believe he was on methamphetamine and he put up a struggle. One of my deputies was injured as they took him into custody when he refused to surrender and Shetler was also injured," Albert said.

The deputy suffered multiple injuries and was treated and released at the hospital, Albert said. The deputy suffered head and shoulder injuries after being headbutted by Shetler, according to Albert.

Shetler also suffered multiple injuries and broken bones in his face, including a fractured eye socket. Both were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment.

"Shetler is being transferred to UPMC Mercy hospital sometime (Wednesday) morning for surgery," Albert said.

Law enforcement received a tip that Shetler was still in the area, including where he might be staying, Albert said. After 11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies and troopers surrounded the mobile home, but "(Shetler) was extremely resistant and fought as he was taken into custody," Albert said.

Two deputies were assigned to guard the room early Wednesday at the hospital were Shetler was being treated. He had not been arraigned on the new complaint.

Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio signed a warrant for Shetler's arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing Friday. Prosecutors contend he violated terms of his probation sentence for theft and receiving stolen property convictions related to the homicide case.

Following a six-day trial in 2018, jurors found Shetler not guilty of first- and third-degree murder for the Nov. 28, 2015, shooting death of officer Lloyd Reed, 54, of Hollsopple, Somerset County, as he responded to a domestic violence call.

Reed, a part-time officer, was first on the scene at Shetler's Ligonier Street home in neighboring New Florence after his live-in girlfriend called 911 for help. Witnesses said Reed came upon Shetler, who was holding a rifle, and demanded that he drop the weapon. Shetler refused to comply, and Reed fired six times.

Shetler fired three rounds from the rifle, one of which struck Reed under his left arm and just beyond his bulletproof vest.

The defense maintained that Shetler did not know the armed man in his front yard was a police officer.

Witnesses said Shetler fled after the shooting, swimming across the nearby Conemaugh River and dumping some clothing and the rifle in a ditch on a power plant's property. He was arrested after a six-hour manhunt.

The jury found him guilty of two theft counts for stealing a vehicle during his getaway. He was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and five years' probation.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .