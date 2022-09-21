Fugitive in custody following massive search, lockdowns in Beaver County

Police have arrested a man believed to be a fugitive in Beaver County after massive searches and lockdowns.

A local ice arena was put on lockdown as police searched for a fugitive in Beaver County. Dispatchers said an active search for a person was happening at Brady’s Run Recreation. The Brady’s Run Ice Arena was put under lockdown.

Brighton Township Police Chief Howard Blinn said 21-year-old Nathan Edward Kistner was in jail until a week ago for robbery and is believed to have escaped while being taken to a recovery house in Chippewa Township.

The chief said Kistner went to his mother’s house in Brighton Township and she drove him back to the recovery house Wednesday morning. Kistner and his mother got into an altercation and a worker tried to help. Authorities said Kistner stole the worker’s car.

Police were able to find Kistner by following a ping on his mother’s cellphone. They tracked him through the woods near the Brady’s Run Ice Arena using dogs and drones. He was arrested after a resident spotted him on the road.

Beaver Area Superintendent Mark Holtzman said the school district received an alert for a stolen car from police on Wednesday. Kids were kept off the playgrounds, but the school was not officially placed on lockdown.

Kistner faces charges for escape, aggravated assault and robbery of a motor vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

15-year-old boy killed a year ago honored during basketball tournament Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders VIDEO: Volunteers thank first responders in Pittsburgh area by delivering meals on 9/11 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts