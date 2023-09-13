Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante apprehended by Pennsylvania police after weeks-long hunt

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped prison nearly two weeks ago, has been apprehended by police in Pennsylvania, officials said Wednesday.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials have been involved in a far-reaching manhunt for the past two weeks.

Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, about a week after he was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend by fatally stabbing her 38 times in front of her two young children. He was also wanted in a separate homicide case in Brazil.

On Wednesday morning, as the manhunt continued into its 14th day, armed police descended on the South Coventry Township area, The Associated Press reported, and closed roads in the area. Police reportedly were searching throughout the night as downpours covered the southeastern areas.

State police first announced the capture in a post on social media and said they would reveal further details at a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens warned Cavalcante was “armed extremely dangerous” after he stole a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition from a garage in a suburb of Philadelphia Monday night. Police had been telling residents in the area to keep their doors and windows locked.

Earlier this week, state police announced the scope of the manhunt was changing, after Cavalcante managed to escape the perimeter set up by law-enforcement officials. He was seen on a Ring camera late Saturday night with a newly clean-shaven head and face. He had stolen a van and managed to drive about two dozen miles north of the area where he had originally stolen the van.

“Now we’re going to prepare for the long game, and the long game is what we do best,” Robert Clark, U.S. Marshals Service supervising deputy, said at a press conference Monday, adding that the Marshals Service “does future investigations every day.”

On Monday, state police also announced they were increasing the reward for tips that held lead to Cavalcante’s capture to up to $25,000. Last Thursday, the reward had been up to $20,000.

Updated at 9:04 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.