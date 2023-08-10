Fugitive dead after exchanging fire with state police in Russell

Aug. 10—RUSSELL — The St. Lawrence County sheriff and district attorney have confirmed the man who died in a shootout with state troopers is Shawn G. Sheridan, who was a fugitive after skipping County Court sentencing on July 25 for charges stemming from shooting his then-fiancee in the neck in 2022.

Around 12:50 p.m., police were searching a wooded area on Donnerville Road after having developed information over the last couple of days that Sheridan was in that area, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said. The group of law enforcement included state troopers, county sheriff deputies, officers from the county District Attorney's Office, as well as Canton Village Police and the county Drug Task Force. District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the drug task force was assisting, not investigating any drug connection.

Pasqua said Sheridan shot first. State police say one of their troopers returned fire and killed Sheridan. The district attorney declined to identify the trooper, and an earlier news release from state police does not name the officer.

Sheridan was pronounced dead at the scene. He had shot a K9 unit, which was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

"The dog is going to be okay," Pasqua said.

The DA said there were others with Sheridan in the wooded area. He said there is no structure where they were found, describing it as "just a heavily wooded area." He declined to comment on the number of people there, if they were camping or what else they were doing there. He declined to say if any of the people there, none of whom were injured, may be charged with any crimes.

The entire matter is being investigated by the state Attorney General's Office and state Police. The attorney general's office investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state.

"Once the attorney general makes a determination, they'll either keep it or turn it over to my office," Pasqua said.

He declined to give specifics on the type of weapons involved, nor would he say how many shots were fired.

Story continues

"Given it's still under investigation ... we don't want to taint the attorney general's investigation, or any further investigation we may have," the DA said.

Sheridan's parents, Norene and the late Neil (Robert) Sheridan Sr., own property on the road near the shooting scene, according to county real property records.

"The exact location is still under investigation. From the looks of it, this is not that property," Pasqua said.

Sheridan had been convicted of shooting his ex-fiance, Katrina A. Pierce, in the neck in March 2022, but failed to show for his July 18 sentencing and was considered a fugitive since.

Pierce told the Times last month that she remembers pressing the gunshot wound in her neck and dialing 911 at the same time, eventually telling a deputy that she had done it to herself so the man in the house would put down his gun.

Pierce had been flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she spent five days being treated. She was paralyzed for months.

At the time, Sheridan was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

When his trial was set to begin in May 2023, Sheridan pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault. On July 18, he was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison, but he didn't show up to the hearing in Canton. Sentencing proceeded in his absence.

Pierce was engaged to Sheridan in the early hours of Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She had been house-sitting for her dad in Rossie, a secluded town, when the two began verbally fighting — so much that they took their daughter to her mom's house so she wouldn't hear them yelling.

They went to a friend's house in Gouverneur and then to a Stewart's Shops, continuing the argument until arriving back at her father's house in Rossie.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Pierce said Sheridan retrieved a .22-caliber gun and threatened to use it on himself. As the argument worsened, Sheridan turned the gun on her, she said, and shot her in the neck.

"My left arm stopped working when it hit," said Pierce, whose maiden name is Thornton. "I only had my right arm, and I was trying to use that to cover the hole."

Pierce said she tried taking her hand from the gunshot wound in her neck, but remembers seeing a substantial amount of blood. Still, she reached for a landline phone in the house in between applying pressure on her neck. She got 911 dispatchers on the phone, but said Sheridan ripped the phone from the wall when she said the address to the house. She said she went on to call 911 with a cellphone, but that Sheridan continued preventing her, even if it would have just been for an ambulance.

"When we were fighting before the cop got there and I was already shot, I kept saying 'I need you to take me to a hospital, please, I'll say I did it to myself. It's OK. You don't have to be scared, just take me to a hospital,'" she said. "And he kept saying 'No, you can't go.'"

She isn't sure which phone call got through enough to dispatchers, but it worked because shortly after, sheriff's deputy Matthew T. Merria responded to the house. Pierce said Sheridan was perched on a chair in the entry of the house with a gun trained on the deputy when he went inside. Pierce said she started shouting that she had shot herself as a way to encourage him to put down the gun.

"I wanted Shawn to think I would lie for him and that he would go with the officers and that we'd fix it later," she said.

Merria eventually convinced Sheridan to put down the gun. He was taken into custody, and Merria was later commended for his courageous acts and ability to control the situation. Once Sheridan was in the deputy's vehicle, Pierce was able to tell the deputy what actually happened, she said.

"After they told me he couldn't get to me anymore, I said I was lying," Pierce said. "I just didn't want him to shoot us."

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua confirmed Pierce's story and said she intentionally lied about shooting herself to persuade Sheridan to put down his gun. He said it was substantiated by body camera footage from Merria's uniform.

"What she says is 100% true," Pasqua said. "As soon as (Sheridan) was in custody, she told the deputy what actually happened."

Pasqua went on to say that after Sheridan pleaded guilty on May 15, he was ultimately released on probation supervision before his sentencing hearing in July. By the end of June, however, Pasqua said Sheridan stopped reporting to probation. All along, Sheridan was warned by a judge that the court would proceed with his sentencing even if he didn't appear.