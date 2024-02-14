Fugitive who escaped Kenyan jail after allegedly killing Whitman nurse is back in custody

NAIROBI, Kenya —The fugitive wanted in the Massachusetts murder of a Whitman nurse is back in police custody after he escaped from a Nairobi police station last week, Kenyan police said.

Kevin Kangethe, 41, of Lowell, escaped from a Nairobi police station last week where he was detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face first-degree murder charges in connection to the murder of his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu.

Accused murderer Kevin Kangethe in a court room in Nairobi after being recaptured.

According to reporting by news partner WCVB, Kangethe was rearrested on Tuesday evening after he sought refuge at a relative’s home in Embulbul, Kajiado County, just a 30-minute drive from Kenya's capital city.

“We have rearrested him and we thank all that helped in this,” Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei said.

Kangethe is accused by police of killing Mbitu sometime in late October of last year and leaving her mutilated body in a parked vehicle at Boston Logan International Airport before fleeing the country to his native Kenya.

United States law enforcement, the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had been working together for three months to locate and capture the fugitive, according to a press release from the U.S. Embassy in Kenya.

Kangethe was initially arrested at a Nairobi nightclub on Jan. 29 and was being held for 30 days pending the extradition ruling.

Last week, a man claiming to be Kangethe’s lawyer showed up at the Nairobi police station and requested to speak with his client, WCVB reported.

"The officers agreed to his request and removed the prisoner from the cells and took him to (an) office ... leaving them there. After a short while the prisoner escaped by running away and left the (lawyer) behind," according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press.

According to WCVB, Kangethe snuck out of the police station and jumped into a privately owned minivan commonly used for transportation in Kenya.

The man claiming to be Kangethe’s lawyer, later identified as John Maina Ndegwa, was arrested for questioning and the four officers who were on duty the day of his escape have been suspended, Bungei said.

