Fugitive who failed to register as sex offender in Taylor, Comanche counties arrested

A Monahans man convicted of a child sex crime and wanted for failure to register in several counties – including Taylor – as a convicted sex offender was arrested in New Jersey, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

Glen Edward Glass

Glen Edward Glass, 40, was on the DPS list of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders before his arrest March 17 in North Brunswick, N.J., by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. U.S. marshals from New Jersey and Texas and DPS special agents assisted.

Glass had been wanted since October 2018, when the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. In December 2018, the Ward County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register, DPS said.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office also issued several warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor assault.

In 2004, Glass was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Glass was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on Nov. 15.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man who failed to register as sex offender in Taylor County arrested