Fugitive Finders: US Marshals team with local officers to catch wanted criminals in the Carolinas

For fugitives in the Carolinas, the U.S. Marshals Office says it’s just a matter of time before they’re behind bars.

A task force of deputy marshals and officers from police and sheriff departments have been working to apprehend wanted criminals in North Carolina and South Carolina for months. The task force is revealing the effects of their efforts after wrapping up this week.

MORE: Federal fugitive task force tracks most dangerous criminals in Charlotte

The criminals targeted by the marshals include people wanted for murder, drug trafficking, and sex crimes. Some of the fugitives have already been convicted, while others are accused of skipping bail and going on the run before facing their charges.

Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis got full access with the task force for seven days as they worked through Gaston and York counties. Watch Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., and over the next few days as we share first-hand views of how the criminals are tracked and then taken into custody.

This article will be updated, check back on WSOCTV.com for the full story.

We are excited to finally share a story we’ve been working on for the last few weeks. We spent a week with the US Marshal’s Carolina’s Regional Task Force as they went after dangerous criminals in our area. #FugitiveFinders is ahead on ⁦@wsoctv⁩ at 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/2ObkNIITO5 — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveonTV) July 20, 2022

(WATCH BELOW: N.Y. fugitive found in Charlotte; arrested by U.S. Marshals)



