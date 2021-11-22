Fugitive found in Alabama 20 years after sexual misconduct conviction

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Michigan pastor failed to appear Aug. 28, 2001, for a local trial on charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

That man, Larry Albert Flake, 75, was arrested Friday in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Richmond Police Department Capt. Curt Leverton in a news release. Flake will be extradited to serve a 25-year prison sentence and face additional felony charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations Birmingham Office and The Birmingham Police Department located Flake and took him into custody, according to the release. RPD's Investigative Services Division and the FBI's Indianapolis Office worked to find Flake after receiving a new lead during January.

Crime: Armed robber sentenced to 8 years of incarceration; Ohio charges remain pending

Crime: Appeals court affirms sentence for failure to register as sex offender

Crime: Drug Task Force arrests 3, seizes 178 grams of drugs

According to Pal Item records, Flake was tried despite his absence. A Wayne County jury of eight men and four women on Aug. 29, 2001, found Flake guilty of sexual misconduct with a minor, then ruled Flake a habitual offender. The jury could not reach a verdict on a rape charge, and a mistrial was declared for that charge.

Still, Flake was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Class B felony sexual misconduct charge with that sentence enhanced by 15 years because of the habitual offender adjudication. Flake had been convicted of child molesting in 1980 and of sexual battery in 1989.

The Court of Appeals of Indiana affirmed the conviction and sentence upon appeal.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Flake, who was pastor at Second Coming Missionary Baptist Church in Highland Park, Michigan, was convicted of having sex with the girl Nov. 1, 1999, in his Cadillac that was parked in the Greenwood Apartments parking lot.

Prior to his trial, he was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe his victim's mother to drop the charges. He did not appear for an initial hearing on felony charges of bribery and obstruction of justice related to that arrest.

That case remains open as does one charging him with felony unlawful flight to avoid prosecution from his failure to appear for the trial.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Fugitive found in Alabama 20 years after sexual misconduct conviction