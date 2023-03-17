Fugitive found with pipe bombs considering plea deal

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man found to be in possession of two pipe bombs in January when police arrested him on an outstanding warrant is considering a plea offer.

Michael Lyon, 35, was scheduled to appear in the 2B District Court Wednesday, March 15, for a preliminary examination on charges of first-degree home invasion and possession of dangerous weapons.

His attorney, Keith Stickley, notified Judge Megan Stiverson at the beginning of the hearing that Lyon wished to waive his rights to the examination hearing and requested both files be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for arraignment instead.

Stickley said that Lyon had been offered to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree home invasion and only one count of possession of a dangerous weapon with the understanding his sentence would be capped at 30 months incarceration.

Lyon is tentatively scheduled for the formal arraignment hearing at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 20.

He was arrested at a home in Cambria on Jan. 10 when authorities — including a fugitive team — located him after receiving information from a confidential informant; at the time, Lyon had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for two counts of first-degree home invasion where multiple firearms had been stolen.

Police had tracked Lyon down to the Camden Apartments earlier in their investigation and he fled from the Michigan State Police at a high rate of speed, but troopers discontinued the pursuit due to their internal policies.

They found him again Jan. 10 at the home in Cambria where multiple officers from various agencies including the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, First District Fugitive Task Force and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office teamed together to bring him into custody.

Detective Wes Ludeker testified Jan. 18 during his arraignment hearing that information police received during their search for Lyon indicated he was armed and did not want to be returned to prison.

When police made contact at the Cambria home, Lyon was armed and barricaded himself in the home.

"He would come up to a window and put up his middle finger," Ludeker testified.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Response Team was requested to assist and Lyon eventually surrendered without incident.

During a subsequent discussion with arresting officers, Lyon told them he was debating whether or not to "shoot it out with law enforcement," Ludeker said.

Police discovered two pipe bombs during a subsequent search of the home. Ludeker described the devices as gunpowder filled cardboard tubes, one with tape around it.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Disposal Unit was called in to dispose of the devices on site, rather than store them in police evidence lockers.

Lyon previously served a prison term for breaking and entering a building with intent and was discharged from parole on Feb. 23, 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections Offender Tracking Information System.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Fugitive found with pipe bombs considering plea deal