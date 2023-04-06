Fugitive found with pipe bombs in January takes plea deal

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man found to be in possession of two pipe bombs in January when police arrested him on an outstanding fugitive warrant pleaded guilty to larceny more than a $1,000 but less then $20,000, second-degree home invasion and possession of a dangerous weapon on April 3.

Michael Lyon, 35, agreed to the deal which included a sentencing agreement that maxed his prison sentence to 30 months; advisory sentencing guidelines came back at 51-85 months in prison due to his criminal history.

He admitted to 1st Judicial Circuit Judge Sara Lisznyai that on Oct. 19, 2022, he broke into a home on Bean Road after overhearing a conversation that led him to believe numerous firearms were inside the home.

After kicking in the back door around 10 a.m. that day, Lyon said he took numerous AR-style rifles, other long guns and numerous handguns from the home and placed them in the back of his jeep before driving off.

Police learned it was him after discovering some of the stolen firearms with another person during a traffic stop.

“One person that I gave a couple firearms to got pulled over and they told on me,” Lyon said.

That is what led to his fugitive warrant and a short-lived standoff on Jan. 10 in Cambria where police eventually arrested him.

After refusing to exit the home for an hour and a half, Lyon surrendered to officers from multiple agencies including the Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Team, MSP’s Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office, MSP’s Emergency Response Team and the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Detective Wes Ludeker, Lyon had threatened to “shoot it out” with police before surrendering.

During a subsequent search of the home, police discovered two homemade pipe bombs and MSP’s Bomb Squad was called in.

“It was just something I tinkered with and forgot I had,” Lyon said. “It was more like a big firework.”

Lyon said that he filled a tube with gun powder and “other things” before taping it closed.

He is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. May 22.

