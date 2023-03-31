Fugitive Friday in Clay: Man wanted for circulating counterfeit bills

This week’s fugitive is Trayon Octavis Johnathan Fussell-Duman. He is wanted for uttering counterfeit bills in businesses throughout Clay County.

Fussell-Duman has continued to put into circulation counterfeit bill in the county since his warrant was issued on Mar. 3.

He is 26 years old and is confined to a wheelchair. His last known address is in Miami, but Clay County Sheriff’s Office believes he is somewhere in Clay.

If you know the whereabouts of Fussell-Dumas, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact.

First Coast Crime Stoppers can be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

