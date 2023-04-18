Fugitive hides from cops in attic — until he falls through ceiling, Florida police say

A fugitive hid from detectives in an attic for about two hours before he crashed through the ceiling, Florida police said.

Officers were searching for the man, who was wanted on two felony warrants and was hiding out in his home in Cape Coral, according to a post on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on April 18.

Detectives went to the home and heard someone in the attic, the post says.

They tried to speak to the man, but he refused to come down from the attic for two hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives went up to the attic and pepper sprayed the man, at which point he fell through the ceiling and onto the floor below, the post says.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on charges including obstruction, felony probation violation and possession of drug equipment, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held on a $3,000 bond, according to Lee County jail records.

Cape Coral is about 130 miles south of Tampa.

